Amazon (AMZN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) reported $134.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.54 billion, representing a surprise of +2.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +85.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Subscription services Y/Y Change: 14% versus 13.59% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Online stores Y/Y Change: 4% versus 2.73% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Third-party seller services Y/Y Change: 18% compared to the 13.72% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Headcount - Total: 1461000 compared to the 1488786 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Geographic Revenue - International: $29.70 billion compared to the $28.60 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- AWS: $22.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $21.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $82.55 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $81.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
- Net sales- Physical stores: $5.02 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
- Net Sales- Third-party seller services: $32.33 billion compared to the $30.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.
- Net sales- Other: $1.34 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change.
- Net sales- Online stores: $52.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $52.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
- Net Sales- Subscription services: $9.89 billion compared to the $9.75 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
Shares of Amazon have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.