Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gen Digital (GEN) Q1 Earnings

Gen Digital (GEN - Free Report) reported $946 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.6%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $947.24 million, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gen Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct average revenue per user (ARPU): $7.26 versus $7.28 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average direct customer count: 38.2 million versus 38.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Partner revenues: $97 million compared to the $95.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Direct customer revenues: $832 million compared to the $889.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.2% year over year.
Shares of Gen Digital have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

