Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Camden (CPT) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Camden (CPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $385.5 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $4.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was +0.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $343.10 million compared to the $362.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Other property revenues: $42.40 million compared to the $41.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-property income- Fee and asset management: $0.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.73 million.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.84 compared to the $0.34 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-property income- Interest and other income: $0.43 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Camden have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

