PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT - Free Report) reported $213.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.2%. EPS of -$2.66 for the same period compares to -$2.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.95 million, representing a surprise of -0.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -68.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PTC Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product revenue: $174.59 million compared to the $161.47 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenue: $36.85 million versus $46.43 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza: $66 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $56.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna: $96 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $76.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.7%.
Shares of PTC Therapeutics have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

