Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $127.58 million, up 49.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.03 million, representing a surprise of +6.29%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Main Street Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments: $47.98 million versus $47.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.4% change.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $58.61 million compared to the $54.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.6% year over year.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments: $21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.6%.
Shares of Main Street Capital have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

