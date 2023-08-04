Back to top

Figs (FIGS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Figs (FIGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $138.13 million, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.


