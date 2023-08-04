Compared to Estimates, Green Dot (GDOT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Green Dot (
GDOT Quick Quote GDOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $361.14 million, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $332.39 million, representing a surprise of +8.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Green Dot have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
- Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $180.65 million versus $155.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.9% change.
- Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $9.96 million versus $9.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
- Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $49.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
- Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $129.09 million compared to the $122.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: $1.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -78%.
- Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues: $59.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.
- Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees: $242.11 million versus $209.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
- Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues: $53.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
- Segment Profit- Consumer Services: $44.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.27 million.
- Segment Profit- Corporate and Other: -$52.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$56.38 million.
- Segment Profit- Money Movement Services: $29.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.95 million.
- Segment Profit- B2B Services: $17.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.15 million.
