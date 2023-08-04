Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Travere (TVTX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Travere Therapeutics (TVTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.7 million, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.13, compared to -$1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.16, the EPS surprise was +2.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tiopronin products / Thiola: $26.05 million compared to the $21.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Bile acid products: $27.50 million versus $26.93 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
  • Revenue- FILSPARI: $3.46 million versus $4.05 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- License and collaboration revenue: $2.69 million compared to the $2.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Travere here>>>

Shares of Travere have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise