El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO - Free Report) reported $121.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +15.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how El Pollo Loco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores at the End of Period - Franchise restaurants: 304 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 304.33.
  • Stores at the End of Period - Company-owned Restaurants: 188 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 187.67.
  • Same-Store Sales - System-wide: -3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.47%.
  • Stores at the End of Period - Total Restaurants: 492 compared to the 492 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Same-Store Sales - Franchise restaurants: -4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -2.25%.
  • Same-Store Sales - Company-owned Restaurants: -2.3% versus 0.25% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Franchise advertising fee revenue: $7.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Revenue- Franchise revenue: $10.12 million versus $10.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Revenue- Company-operated restaurant revenue: $103.90 million compared to the $106.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
Shares of El Pollo Loco have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

