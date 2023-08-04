We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO - Free Report) reported $121.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +15.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how El Pollo Loco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Stores at the End of Period - Franchise restaurants: 304 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 304.33.
- Stores at the End of Period - Company-owned Restaurants: 188 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 187.67.
- Same-Store Sales - System-wide: -3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.47%.
- Stores at the End of Period - Total Restaurants: 492 compared to the 492 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Same-Store Sales - Franchise restaurants: -4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -2.25%.
- Same-Store Sales - Company-owned Restaurants: -2.3% versus 0.25% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Franchise advertising fee revenue: $7.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
- Revenue- Franchise revenue: $10.12 million versus $10.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
- Revenue- Company-operated restaurant revenue: $103.90 million compared to the $106.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
Shares of El Pollo Loco have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.