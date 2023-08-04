Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sprout Social (SPT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sprout Social (SPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $79.32 million, up 29.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +450.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprout Social performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR: $326.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $331.51 million.
  • Number of customers: 33159 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33609.47.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $0.63 million compared to the $0.50 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $78.69 million versus $78.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sprout Social here>>>

Shares of Sprout Social have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise