GoPro (GPRO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

GoPro (GPRO - Free Report) reported $241.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of -$0.07 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoPro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units shipped - Camera: 704 thousand versus 618.27 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Subscribers: 2.44 million compared to the 2.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Selling Price: $342 compared to the $356.35 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of GoPro have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

