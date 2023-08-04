Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Kratos (KTOS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kratos (KTOS - Free Report) reported $256.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235.71 million, representing a surprise of +8.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kratos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales: $153.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Revenues- Unmanned Systems: $52.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.
  • Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions: $204.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.1%.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $103.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.
  • Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions: $11.60 million compared to the $9.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Unmanned Systems: $1.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.98 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kratos here>>>

Shares of Kratos have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

