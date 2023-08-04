We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) reported $707.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of -$0.42 for the same period compares to -$4.95 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $639.78 million, representing a surprise of +10.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.78.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Coinbase Global, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Coinbase Global, Inc. here>>>
- Trading Volume: $92 billion versus $109 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Trading Volume - Institutional: $78 billion compared to the $94.7 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Trading Volume - Retail: $14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.5 billion.
- Monthly Transacting Users: 7.3 million compared to the 8.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services: $335.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $314.13 million.
- Net Revenue- Transaction revenue: $327.10 million versus $302.45 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Other revenue: $45.41 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $26.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +693.6%.
- Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional: $17.06 million versus $16.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Retail, net: $310.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $291.83 million.
- Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services: $29.43 million versus $33.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Interest income: $201.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $179.24 million.
- Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain: $87.61 million versus $79.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.