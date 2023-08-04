Back to top

Vertex (VRTX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) reported $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. EPS of $3.89 for the same period compares to $3.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion, representing a surprise of +3.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vertex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States: $985.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $911.73 million.
  • Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio: $2.24 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change.
  • Revenues by Product- Kalydeco: $125.30 million compared to the $124.79 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
  • Revenues by Product- Orkambi: $96.30 million compared to the $96.66 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year.
  • Revenues by Product- Symdeko: $31.20 million compared to the $30.18 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.4% year over year.
Shares of Vertex have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

