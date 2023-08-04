Back to top

Amneal (AMRX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) reported $599.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +90.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amneal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Generics Segment: $373.70 million compared to the $354.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment: $128.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.7%.
  • Net Revenue- Specialty Segment: $96.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
Shares of Amneal have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

