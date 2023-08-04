Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.36 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.51, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.39, the EPS surprise was -30.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total DTC Subscribers: 95800 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98700 thousand.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total: $5.76 billion versus $5.66 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total: $2.58 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total: $2.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.51 billion.
  • Revenues (Actual)- Inter-segment eliminations: -$712 million versus -$903.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution: $2.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Content: $410 million versus $165.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other: $9 million compared to the $5.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising: $2.45 billion versus $2.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Distribution: $2.94 billion compared to the $2.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Content: $284 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $267.26 million.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Other: $85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.33 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Warner Bros. Discovery here>>>

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise