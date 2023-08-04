Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) reported $2.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. EPS of $1.64 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion, representing no surprise. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Microchip Tech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers: $1.30 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $353.30 million versus $327.84 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Analog: $633.60 million versus $632.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
Shares of Microchip Tech have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

