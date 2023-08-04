For the quarter ended June 2023, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (
Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $719 million, down 43.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $798.25 million, representing a surprise of -9.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -225.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 3028 GWh versus 3530.04 GWh estimated by four analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 1062 GWh versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1016.96 GWh.
- Actual Generation - Total: 7543 GWh versus 8639.25 GWh estimated by four analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Energy transition: 447 GWh compared to the 258.75 GWh average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating Revenue- Wind- Brazil: $9 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.6%.
- Operating Revenue- Wind- Asia: $13 million versus $12.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change.
- Operating Revenue- Wind- North America: $73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $110.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $66 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $60.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $58 million versus $50.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.9% change.
- Revenues- Wind: $130 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.20 million.
- Operating Revenue- Wind- Europe: $35 million versus $31.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
- Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: $81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.37 million.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.