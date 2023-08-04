Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, M/A-Com (MTSI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, M/A-Com (MTSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $148.52 million, down 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147.05 million, representing a surprise of +1.00%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M/A-Com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications: $38.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.2%.
  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense: $83.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center: $26.64 million compared to the $23.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for M/A-Com here>>>

Shares of M/A-Com have returned +21.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise