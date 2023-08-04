Back to top

Moderna (MRNA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $344 million, down 92.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.62, compared to $5.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $290.74 million, representing a surprise of +18.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$3.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Moderna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales- Rest of world: $231 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $153.53 million.
  • Product sales- Europe: $60 million compared to the $93.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Product sales: $293 million compared to the $232.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -93.5% year over year.
  • Other revenue: $51 million compared to the $34.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Grant revenue: $28 million compared to the $25.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -84.7% year over year.
  • Collaboration revenue: $23 million compared to the $13.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.3% year over year.
Shares of Moderna have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

