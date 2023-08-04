Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Qorvo (QRVO) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) reported $651.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 37.1%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $2.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $639.84 million, representing a surprise of +1.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +126.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qorvo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- HPA: $139.69 million compared to the $146.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- ACG: $412.21 million versus $406.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- CSG: $99.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $87.48 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Qorvo here>>>

Shares of Qorvo have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise