Stryker (SYK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Stryker (SYK - Free Report) reported $5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $2.54 for the same period compares to $2.25 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.83 billion, representing a surprise of +3.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States: $406 million compared to the $409.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States: $249 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
- Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine- International: $75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.44 million.
- Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- International: $616 million compared to the $604.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.14 billion versus $2.09 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $2.86 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion.
- Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $562 million compared to the $550.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $766 million compared to the $746.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Other Orthopaedics and Spine- Total: $119 million compared to the $112.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $393 million compared to the $393.87 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
- Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $630 million compared to the $602.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical: $841 million compared to the $763.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.3% year over year.
Shares of Stryker have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.