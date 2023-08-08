Compared to Estimates, Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Henry Schein (
HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.1 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +4.80%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Henry Schein performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution-International: $813 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $748.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Dental- North America: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Dental- International: $788 million compared to the $730.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Medical- North America: $925 million compared to the $960.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International: $838 million compared to the $782.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year. Technology and value-added services- North America: $168 million versus $168.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Technology and value-added services- International: $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Total Health Care Distribution- North America: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Net Sales- Technology and value-added services - Global: $193 million compared to the $197.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution-Medical - Global: $950 million compared to the $968.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution-Dental - Global: $1.96 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution - Global: $2.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
Shares of Henry Schein have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
