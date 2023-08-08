Don't Ignore These 3 Upcoming Quarterly Releases

Another week, another round of quarterly reports. The Q2 cycle has primarily been positive so far, helping us avoid the earnings ‘apocalypse’ many had foretold.
And this week, we've got several notable technology companies slated to unveil quarterly results, including Sony (
, The Trade Desk ( TTD ), and Super Micro Computer ( SMCI ). The tech sector has been a big-time outperformer year-to-date, rebounding nicely after a miserable 2022.
But how does each company stack up heading into their respective releases? Let’s take a closer look.
Sony
Earnings expectations for Sony’s quarter have been lowered by analysts over the last few months, with the $0.94 per share estimate down 4% and reflecting a pullback of 30% from the year-ago period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company is forecasted to post $18.6 billion in quarterly revenue, 4.3% higher than year-ago sales of $17.8 billion. It’s worth noting that the quarterly estimate has been revised 3% lower since mid-May, reflecting some pessimism.
Sony posted a sizable beat in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 40% and reporting revenue modestly ahead of expectations. Shares soared post-earnings but have since given up their gains.
The Trade Desk
Analysts have remained silent for TTD’s quarter to be reported, with the $0.26 per share estimate unchanged over the last several months. The company is expected to report solid growth, with the quarterly estimate reflecting an improvement of 30% from the year-ago quarter.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Revenue is also forecasted to see a notable improvement, with the $455 million Zacks Consensus Estimate suggesting a jump of 21% from the year-ago quarter. The quarterly estimate has been taken modestly higher since mid-May.
The company posted a big beat in its latest release that impressed the market, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 80% and reporting a 5% revenue surprise. Shares got a boost following the results, as we can see illustrated by the arrow in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Super Micro Computer
Analysts have been notably bullish for SMCI’s quarter to be reported, with the $3.40 per share estimate up nearly 40% just over the last 60 days. The estimate reflects a positive 30% change in earnings from the same period last year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s top line has also seen positive revisions over the last few months, with the $2.2 billion quarterly estimate up 20% since mid-May and suggesting a 33% improvement from year-ago quarterly sales of $1.6 billion.
Super Micro Computer reported results that came in under expectations in its latest release, snapping a long streak of positive surprises. Still, shares saw bullish activity following the release, sparking a new uptrend.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
Earnings season continues its rapid pace this week, with a fresh slate of companies scheduled to report.
We'll hear from several technology companies this week, including Super Micro Computer (
, Sony ( SONY ), and The Trade Desk ( TTD ).
Image: Bigstock
