Celanese (CE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Celanese (CE - Free Report) reported $2.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $2.17 for the same period compares to $4.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46, the EPS surprise was -11.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Acetyl Chain: $1.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%.
  • Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations: -$23 million compared to the -$26.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Materials: $1.59 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67.2% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain: $386 million compared to the $386.06 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $317 million versus $355.88 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Other Activities: -$87 million versus -$99.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Celanese have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

