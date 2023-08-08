Back to top

Chegg (CHGG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Chegg (CHGG - Free Report) reported $182.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chegg performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Chegg Services subscribers: 4800 thousand versus 5045 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Skills and Other: $17 million versus $15.63 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription Services: $165.86 million versus $160.36 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Chegg have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

