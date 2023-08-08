Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sabra (SBRA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) reported $161.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sabra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $8.46 million versus $8.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $58.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $94.27 million compared to the $95.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.09 compared to the $0.10 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sabra here>>>

Shares of Sabra have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise