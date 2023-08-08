Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Helios Technologies (HLIO) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Helios Technologies (HLIO - Free Report) reported revenue of $227.6 million, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $219.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was -1.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helios Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Hydraulics: $152.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Net Sales- Electronics: $75.20 million compared to the $68.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24% year over year.
  • Operating income (loss)- Hydraulics: $27 million versus $31.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Electronics: $12 million versus $8.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Helios Technologies have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

