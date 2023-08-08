Back to top

Viatris (VTRS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) reported $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +5.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Viatris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Developed Markets: $2.35 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • Net Sales- JANZ: $375.50 million compared to the $368.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands: $1.30 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets- Complex Generics & Biosimilars: $132.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.54 million.
  • Other revenues: $9.10 million versus $10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- JANZ- Brands: $207.40 million compared to the $212.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- JANZ- Complex Generics & Biosimilars: $6.50 million compared to the $4.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- JANZ- Generics: $161.60 million compared to the $152.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Net Sales: $3.91 billion compared to the $3.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics: $920.90 million compared to the $851.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Viatris have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

