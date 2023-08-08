Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Jacobs Solutions (J) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Jacobs Solutions (J - Free Report) reported $4.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84, the EPS surprise was -1.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jacobs Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog - Total: $28.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.26 billion.
  • Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- People & Places Solutions: $2.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Revenues- PA Consulting: $286.87 million compared to the $306.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Divergent Solutions: $239.29 million compared to the $238.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions: $99.14 million versus $97.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions: $242.67 million versus $244.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Divergent Solutions: $20.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.62 million.
  • Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting: $60.86 million compared to the $60.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Other Corporate Expenses: -$118.49 million versus -$77.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Jacobs Solutions have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

