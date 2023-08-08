Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Agenus (AGEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Agenus (AGEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.3 million, up 20.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agenus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-cash royalty: $22.07 million versus $21.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change.
  • Revenue- Research and development: $2.49 million compared to the $2.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $0.74 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Agenus have returned -25.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

