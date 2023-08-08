Back to top

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $109.24 million, down 48.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.31 million, representing a surprise of -11.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olaplex Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional: $40.90 million versus $57.08 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.2% change.
  • Revenue- DTC: $38.50 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $30.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
  • Revenue- Specialty retail: $29.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $36.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.6%.
Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

