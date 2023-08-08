Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Energizer (ENR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Energizer Holdings (ENR - Free Report) reported revenue of $699.4 million, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was -18.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Energizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Batteries & Lights: $511.30 million compared to the $542.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Auto Care: $188.10 million versus $205.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.
  • Segment Profit- Auto Care: $17.40 million compared to the $18.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Batteries & Lights: $121.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.28 million.
Shares of Energizer have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

