Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ZTS Quick Quote ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.17 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal: $959 million compared to the $961.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $530 million versus $521.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $995 million versus $980.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.49 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Revenues- Livestock: $671 million compared to the $669.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenue- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $20 million compared to the $20.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $131 million versus $125.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $65 million versus $65.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.42 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenues-Livestock - Swine: $133 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $143.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $329 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $348.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>
Shares of Zoetis have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Shares of Zoetis have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.