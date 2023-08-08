Back to top

EnPro (NPO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, EnPro Industries (NPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $276.9 million, down 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was +5.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EnPro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Advanced Surface Technologies: $100.30 million versus $105.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
  • Sales- Intersegment sales: -$0.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.3%.
  • Sales- Sealing Products: $176.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $168.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Surface Technologies: $24.10 million versus $27.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Sealing Products: $56.20 million compared to the $45.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of EnPro have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

