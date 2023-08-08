Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Royalty Pharma (RPRX - Free Report) reported $545 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $538.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +2.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Royalty Pharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise: $206.20 million compared to the $203.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tysabri: $84.34 million versus $85.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Imbruvica: $62.71 million versus $57.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Xtandi: $40.47 million compared to the $40.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Promacta: $38.72 million compared to the $37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trelegy: $36.60 million versus $35.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq: $15.35 million versus $16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Farxiga/Onglyza: $10.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.50 million.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Evrysdi: $13.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.38 million.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trodelvy: $9.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.35 million.
  • Revenue- Total Royalty Receipts- Growth Products: $637.07 million versus $644.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tremfya: $22.34 million versus $23.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Royalty Pharma have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

