Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $935.72 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $931.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was +5.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Akamai Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Security: $432.95 million compared to the $421.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Compute: $123.08 million compared to the $125.35 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $379.70 million versus $385.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.
Shares of Akamai Technologies have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

