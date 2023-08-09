Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, DMC Global (BOOM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) reported $188.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.1 million, representing a surprise of +5.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +75.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DMC Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- DynaEnergetics: $84.75 million versus $77.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.
  • Net Sales- NobelClad: $24.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
  • Net Sales- Arcadia: $79.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.30 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for DMC Global here>>>

Shares of DMC Global have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DMC Global (BOOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise