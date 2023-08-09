Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Howard Hughes (HHC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Howard Hughes (HHC - Free Report) reported $223.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.3%. EPS of -$0.39 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $217.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21, the EPS surprise was -85.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Howard Hughes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Master Planned Communities Segment: $42.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.2%.
  • Revenues- Strategic Developments Segment: $15.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.9%.
  • Revenues- Operating Assets Segment: $121.43 million compared to the $134.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Howard Hughes here>>>

Shares of Howard Hughes have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (HHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise