Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dutch Bros (BROS) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) reported revenue of $249.88 million, up 34.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +85.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total shop count: 754 compared to the 750.5 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of shops - Company-operated: 473 compared to the 468.4 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of shops - Franchised: 281 versus 283 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Same shop sales growth: 3.8% compared to the 1.89% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned: 1.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.12%.
  • Total net - new shop openings: 38 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32.5.
  • Revenues- Franchising and other: $28.93 million versus $28.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenues- Company-operated shops: $220.95 million compared to the $225.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dutch Bros here>>>

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

