Marqeta (MQ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Marqeta (MQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $231.12 million, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marqeta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Processing Volume (TPV): $53.62 billion compared to the $49.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Total Platform Services: $226.20 million compared to the $215.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other services: $4.92 million versus $6.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.
Shares of Marqeta have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

