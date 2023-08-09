Back to top

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) reported revenue of $126.84 million, up 43.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to -$0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17, the EPS surprise was +147.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Duolingo, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid subscribers (at period end): 5.2 million versus 5.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 21.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18.07 million.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 74.1 million versus 60.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other (including Advertising, DET and others): $31.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $95.16 million versus $92.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46% change.
Shares of Duolingo, Inc. have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

