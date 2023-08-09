Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) reported $325.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 111.6%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $281.93 million, representing a surprise of +15.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Celsius Holdings Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- North America: $310.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $280.44 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other: $1.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.59 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $1.61 million versus $1.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $11.91 million versus $7.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Celsius Holdings Inc. here>>>

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise