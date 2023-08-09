Back to top

Compared to Estimates, National Health Investors (NHI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, National Health Investors (NHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $66.08 million, up 37.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -16.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was -2.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Health Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $60.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.5%.
  • Revenues- Interest income and other: $5.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.30 million.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $11.79 million versus $11.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Earnings per common share- Diluted: $0.92 compared to the $0.69 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of National Health Investors have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

