Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wendy's (WEN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Wendy's (WEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $561.57 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $569.12 million, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Restaurant - U.S. 4.9% compared to the 6.06% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Global same-restaurant sales - Systemwide - YoY change: 6.9% compared to the 6.03% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Same-Restaurant - International: 7.2% compared to the 7.91% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Advertising funds: $109.80 million compared to the $112.91 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants: $240.69 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $244.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Revenues- Franchise royalty: $132.13 million versus $153.45 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.
  • Revenues- Franchise rental income: $58.03 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $59.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Systemwide Sales- International: $461 million versus $469.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
  • Revenues- Franchise fees: $20.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.12 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wendy's here>>>

Shares of Wendy's have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Wendy's Company (WEN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise