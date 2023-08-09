We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Roblox (RBLX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $780.69 million, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.46, compared to -$0.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $785.01 million, representing a surprise of -0.55%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.46.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Roblox here>>>
- Bookings: $780.69 million compared to the $783.83 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs): 65500 thousand compared to the 66537 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC: 15500 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14964.33 thousand.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW: 17700 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17793.67 thousand.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada: 14200 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14539.33 thousand.
- Total Hours Engaged: 14000 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14654.36 thousand.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe: 18200 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18824.67 thousand.
Shares of Roblox have returned -13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.