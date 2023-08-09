Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $189.68 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $186.9 million, representing a surprise of +1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoodRx Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Consumers: 6.1 compared to the 6.12 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Subscribers: 969 compared to the 996.78 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Prescription transactions: $136.50 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $133.05 million.
  • Revenue- Other: $4.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.06 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $23.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $23.33 million.
  • Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions: $24.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.16 million.
Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. have returned +61.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

