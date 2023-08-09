Back to top

Compared to Estimates, NRG (NRG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

NRG Energy (NRG - Free Report) reported $6.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 billion, representing a surprise of +40.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NRG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Power Generation - Texas-Total: 7508 GWh versus 10548.43 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Power Generation - Texas- Coal: 3690 GWh versus 6367.44 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Power Generation - Texas- Gas: 1625 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4374.54 GWh.
  • Power Generation - West/Services/Other- Gas: 1565 GWh versus 1028.75 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Power Generation - East- Coal: 148 GWh versus 2004.88 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Power Generation - East- Gas: 46 GWh compared to the 338.1 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Power Generation - Texas- Nuclear: 2193 GWh versus 2443.52 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total revenue- Texas: $2.52 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total revenue- West/Services/Other: $892 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $423.02 million.
  • Total revenue- East: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NRG have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

