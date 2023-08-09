Back to top

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) reported $135.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.5%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upstart Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Transaction Volume: $1175.7 thousand compared to the $1268.3 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net: $143.69 million compared to the $131.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Platform and referral fees, net: $105.77 million versus $93.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Servicing and other fees, net: $37.92 million versus $38.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Interest income and fair value adjustments, net: -$7.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -73.8%.
Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. have returned +20% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

