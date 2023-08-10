Back to top

Image: Bigstock

a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, a.k.a. Brands (AKA - Free Report) reported revenue of $136.03 million, down 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how a.k.a. Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average order value: $82 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.82.
  • Number of orders: 1.7 million versus 1.7 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Active customers: 3.6 million versus 3.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for a.k.a. Brands here>>>

Shares of a.k.a. Brands have returned +40.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise